Preview: Celtics at Knicks

The last time the Boston Celtics faced the New York Knicks, they were playing their best basketball of the season and moving up the Eastern Conference ladder. The Celtics have since unraveled and head to Madison Square Garden on Tuesday looking to avoid their first four-game losing streak since 2014.

After improving to 18-13 with a 100-91 win over the Knicks at home on Dec. 27, Boston has dropped five of six games and it blew a 21-point second-half lead in a 101-98 setback at Memphis on Sunday. “It’s very frustrating because we ended up losing,” guard Isaiah Thomas - who had 35 points - told reporters. “I don’t know what it is. We find ways to lose.” Meanwhile, New York is 5-2 since its loss in Boston last month - doing most of its damage against quality opponents - and opened its two-game homestand with a 100-88 victory over Milwaukee. The Knicks, who were led by Carmelo Anthony’s 24 points and 10 rebounds, have won five of their last six at home.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, CSN New England (Boston), MSG (New York)

ABOUT THE CELTICS (19-18): Thomas had four of Boston’s seven 3-pointers against Memphis and nearly made another at the buzzer to tie it, but it was ruled too late. The Celtics were 7-of-22 from 3-point range as they continue to sink down toward the bottom of the league in that category; they are shooting 24.5 percent from long distance during the 1-5 swoon after making 8-of-20 against the Knicks. Avery Bradley, who ranks second to Thomas on the team in made 3-pointers (68) and second to center Kelly Olynyk in 3-point percentage (37.6), returned from a three-game layoff on Sunday but missed his only three tries beyond the arc and is 1-of-13 in his last four contests.

ABOUT THE KNICKS (19-20): The win over Milwaukee - which came two days after New York nearly became the first team to hand San Antonio a home loss - featured many dunks and high-energy plays, several by rookie Kristaps Porzingis. The 7-3 star had 15 points, six rebounds and five blocked shots in the Knicks’ best defensive scoring effort since Dec. 2. “Every spectacular play we have, we just gain energy from that on the defensive end and we’re able to play better, more together as a team on the defensive end, just because we have that energy from that highlight or whatever happened,” Porzingis told the media.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Anthony had 29 points and 10 rebounds in the loss at Boston last month.

2. Celtics PG Marcus Smart is 16-of-56 from the floor in seven games since returning from a leg injury.

3. Boston has won the last four meetings, including two in a row at Madison Square Garden.

PREDICTION: Knicks 100, Celtics 95