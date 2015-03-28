Thomas scores 18 to lead Celtics past Knicks

NEW YORK -- Isaiah Thomas’ first game returning from a back injury was a dud.

The guard’s second game back provided a spark in the Boston Celtics 96-92 win over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Friday.

Thomas, who missed eight games with the injury, came off the Boston (32-40) bench to deliver 18 points and six assists in 23 minutes. In Wednesday’s loss against the Miami Heat, Thomas scored just four points in 19:55.

”I was quicker than I was the other night,“ said Thomas. ”The biggest thing is for me to get my legs underneath me. I was able to play a little faster.

“If it hurt, it hurt. I wasn’t scared to get hurt. On Wednesday night, I didn’t have anything.”

The return of Thomas, one of the more difficult point guards to stop when he is attacking the basket, comes at an opportune time for Boston. With 10 games remaining in the regular season, coach Brad Stevens’ team is battling for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Boston entered the game with a half-game lead over Indiana, Brooklyn and Charlotte for the final spot. Thomas admits he’s scoreboard watching.

Related Coverage Preview: Celtics at Knicks

“I don’t know if anybody else would admit it, but yeah I pay attention,” he said. “I glance at the scoreboard sometimes.”

Thomas had help off the bench, which outscored the Knicks reserves 47-33. Forward Jae Crowder accumulated 17 points and nine rebounds. Starting forward Brandon Bass had 16 points and 10 rebounds.

The Knicks (14-59) lost 59 games in a season four times, most recently in 2007-08. New York dropped its fifth straight game and the 21st in its last 25.

New York center Andrea Bargnani tied a season-high with 25 points. Guards Shane Larkin and Langston Galloway added 14 and 12 points, respectively.

The Celtics converted 10 of their 13 free throws in the final 1:47 of the game to preserve the win. They were 34-of-43 from the line in the game. New York, primarily a jump-shooting team this season, was only 9 of 14 from the line.

”We had to foul at the end,“ said Knicks coach Derek Fisher. ”Some of that is always yourself and your team, but we need to defend without fouling. The game is called differently each night.

“Some night it goes your way and sometimes it doesn‘t.”

With two minutes to play, the Knicks were able to get within five points at 86-81 for the second time in the fourth quarter. However, three free throws from Crowder moved the Boston lead to 89-81 with 1:12 remaining.

New York cut the Boston lead to 80-75 with 6:24 remaining in the game, then the Celtics went on a 6-0 run to move ahead 86-75 with 4:09 to go. Guard Evan Turner (15 points) contributed four points in the spurt.

A Larkin layup brought the Knicks to within 53-52 with 5:23 left in the third quarter, but Boston manufactured an 8-2 run to stay ahead 61-54 two minutes later. The Celtics again regained control with a 7-0 burst to end the quarter for a 70-63 cushion.

New York’s first-quarter lead quickly evaporated when Boston, trailing 24-23 early in the second quarter, went on a 14-4 run en route to a 47-39 halftime edge. Bass and Crowder scored six points apiece for Boston in the quarter.

The Knicks led in the first quarter for the first time in seven games, shooting 55.6 percent from the floor for a 22-21 edge. Larkin led the way with eight points.

The Celtics have been outscored in the first quarter in each of their last six games.

”I thought we were trying to win the game in the first quarter,“ said Stevens, ”instead of winning it possession by possession, gritting and grinding and going after it.

“Sometimes you get that way when you are anxious to win instead of focusing on playing the right way.”

NOTES: The Celtics took the season series from the Knicks 3-1. It is the first time Boston has won the season series against the Knicks since going 4-0 during the 2010-11 season. ... Boston leads the all-time series with the Knicks 281-176. ... The Knicks dressed just 10 players for the second straight game. They were without G Jose Calderon (strained left Achilles tendon), G Tim Hardaway Jr. (sprained right wrist), G Alexey Shved (rib contusion) and F Travis Wear (sore lower back). ... In the Knicks 111-80 loss to the Clippers on Wednesday, Los Angeles shot 56. 4 percent from the field, the highest percentage this Knicks have allowed this season. ... Former Knicks guard and current TV analyst Walt “Clyde” Frazier turns 70 on Sunday.