Preview: Celtics at Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have lost a franchise-record eight consecutive home games and attempt to halt the dismal skid when they host the Boston Celtics on Friday. Los Angeles is 0-4 on a six-game homestand and was drilled 134-108 by the Dwight Howard-led Houston Rockets on Wednesday. Boston has lost two straight games and three of four and fell 100-94 to the Phoenix Suns in Wednesday’s opener of a four-game road trip.

Celtics point guard Rajon Rondo had 18 points and 10 assists in the loss to Phoenix for his third double-double in his last five games. Rondo is averaging 10.5 points and 7.4 assists in 11 games since returning from major knee surgery. Los Angeles center Pau Gasol has missed the last seven games with a groin injury and he could possibly return against the Celtics. Gasol was discussed in trade rumors but nothing came to fruition prior to Thursday’s deadline.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, CSN New England (Boston), TWC SportsNet (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE CELTICS (19-36): Trade speculation circulated around Rondo and forwards Jeff Green and Brandon Bass but nothing materialized. Coach Brad Stevens downplayed the chatter leading up to the deadline and told reporters after it passed that he never expected anything to happen and was up front with his players. “If there’s something that needs to be talked about, if there’s a big elephant in the room that needs to be addressed, you address it and move forward,” Stevens told reporters. “I don’t know if they sat there and believed me or not. I can’t tell. But I told them what I knew and it ended up being true that nothing happened.”

ABOUT THE LAKERS (18-36): Veteran Kobe Bryant expressed his displeasure with Wednesday’s trade of guard Steve Blake to the Golden State Warriors for guards MarShon Brooks and Kent Bazemore and general manager Mitch Kupchak explained the rationale on Thursday. “It really got to the point where we needed to free up some time in the backcourt to look at Jordan (Farmar) and give Kendall (Marshall) the time that he’s earned and let’s review and evaluate where we are with those two players,” Kupchak said. “And the other part of it is, we got back two young players that are developing.” Marshall is averaging 10.7 points and 9.8 assists in 26 games since being picked up off the scrap heap.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Los Angeles has won eight of the last 11 meetings, including a 107-104 win in Boston on Jan. 17.

2. Celtics G Avery Bradley (ankle) will miss his fourth consecutive game.

3. The Lakers are 8-17 at home and are allowing an average of 112.5 points during the eight-game home skid.

PREDICTION: Celtics 108, Lakers 106