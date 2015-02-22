Preview: Celtics at Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers will try to avoid getting swept by the Boston Celtics for the first time since 2007-08 when they host their Eastern Conference rivals on Sunday. That might be the only thing the Lakers have to play for as they come in having lost seven in a row and 16 of 17 to fall within a game of the Western Conference basement. The Celtics lost Friday night at the Sacramento Kings with a limited roster but are still just 1 1/2 games out of the eighth and final playoff spot in the East.

Boston is expected to be without leading scorer and rebounder Jared Sullinger, who missed Friday’s game with a stress reaction in his left foot, but newcomers Isaiah Thomas, Luigi Datome and Jonas Jerebko, who were acquired Thursday in trade-deadline deals, will likely be available to make their team debuts. When these teams met earlier this month, Los Angeles tied a season-low for second-chance points with four and was outrebounded 54-38. The Lakers also had Kobe Bryant back then, but the team’s leading scorer has since been shut down after undergoing shoulder surgery, and second-leading scorer Nick Young is shooting 29 percent from the floor in six games this month.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, NBATV, CSN Boston, TWC SportsNet (Los Angeles)

ABOUT CELTICS (20-32): Avery Bradley is enjoying one of the best stretches of his career, averaging 18.1 points in seven games this month and coming off a 28-point performance against Sacramento in which he also totaled six assists and four steals. It will be interesting to see what type of impact Thomas will have on Bradley’s minutes, which peaked at a season-high 41 against the Kings. Bradley can play both guard positions, so it’s possible they could end up sharing the floor in small-lineup situations.

ABOUT LAKERS (13-41): Los Angeles continues to get a lot of miles out of its bench, and that was the case against the visiting Brooklyn Nets on Friday night. Jeremy Lin, Jordan Hill and Ed Davis combined for 46 points and 25 rebounds in reserve roles, while the five starters combined for 48 points and 18 boards. A fun matchup to watch could be Lakers starting center Robert Sacre and Celtics starting forward Kelly Olynyk, former teammates at Gonzaga and for Team Canada, though Olynyk missed Friday’s game with a sprained ankle.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Lakers G Ronnie Price has a steal in a career-best 17 consecutive games, which is also the third-longest active streak behind Victor Oladipo of the Orlando Magic (27) and James Harden of the Houston Rockets (26).

2. Los Angeles has won five straight multiple overtime games.

3. Boston C Tyler Zeller scored his career high of 24 points against the Lakers on Dec. 5.

PREDICTION: Celtics 108, Lakers 105