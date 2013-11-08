Preview: Celtics at Magic

The Boston Celtics finally left the ranks of the winless, but now they have to face one of the league’s most improved teams when they travel to take on the Orlando Magic on Friday. The Celtics have dominated the series recently, winning eight straight meetings, but Orlando hardly looks like the team that had the worst record in the league a year ago. The Magic are coming off an impressive 98-90 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Boston claimed its first victory under coach Brad Stevens on Wednesday, 97-87 against Utah, to avoid its first 0-5 start in 67 years. “Winning’s more fun than losing,” Stevens told reporters. “But at the same time, I think we’ve played two pretty good games back-to-back, so that’s the most positive thing moving forward.” Orlando has won three straight following two losses to begin the campaign and can match its longest winning streak of last season with another victory.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CSN New England (Boston), FSN Florida (Orlando)

ABOUT THE CELTICS (1-4): Boston’s bench production is steadily improving as Stevens settles on a rotation, and the reserves outscored Utah’s bench 44-14. The Celtics need the reserves to step up because they lack proven stars who can score at will. Jeff Green leads the team in scoring with and average of 17 points and Brandon Bass adds 13.2, but Boston needs others to be more consistent at the offensive end.

ABOUT THE MAGIC (3-2): Much of Orlando’s early success has stemmed from the improved play of center Nikola Vucevic, who racked up 30 points and 21 rebounds against the Clippers. The guard play also has been solid, with Arron Afflalo (18.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists) leading the team in scoring and rookie Victor Oladipo averaging 13.2 points off the bench. The Magic improved at the defensive end and are holding opponents to 31.1 percent shooting from 3-point range.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Orlando is 3-0 at home, where it was 12-29 a year ago.

2. The Celtics lead the NBA in 3-point defense, holding opponents to 27.1 percent from behind the arc. The Magic like to shoot the 3 and hit at a 41.6 percent clip from long range.

3. Orlando has held three straight opponents under 40 percent shooting and ranks third in the league with an opponents’ shooting percentage of 39.8.

PREDICTION: Magic 97, Celtics 91