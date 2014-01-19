Preview: Celtics at Magic

All-Star point guard Rajon Rondo is back in the lineup as the Boston Celtics try to begin turning their fortunes around Sunday when they visit the struggling Orlando Magic. Rondo, returning from knee surgery, had eight points in his season debut Friday against the Los Angeles Lakers as the Celtics lost for the 10th time in 11 games. The Magic have dropped 10 consecutive contests, their third double-digit slide since the start of last season, and own the league’s second-worst record.

Boston has beaten Orlando 10 straight, including two within four days in November, and Rondo gives them another threat on both ends. The Celtics won only two of their last 15 to fall well back of the eighth spot in the Eastern Conference and 3 1/2 ahead of the Magic. Leading scorer Arron Afflalo scored 24 in his return to the lineup for Orlando after missing three outings with a foot injury.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, CSN New England (Boston), FSN Florida (Orlando)

ABOUT THE CELTICS (14-27): Rondo was limited to 19 minutes in his return, adding four assists and only one turnover, but should get more time against a tough Orlando backcourt. It will take time for Rondo to find a rhythm with backcourt mate Avery Bradley, who is second on the team in scoring (14.7) behind forward Jeff Green (15.6). Center Kelly Olynyk scored in double figures for the first time in January with a season-high 25 on Friday and forward Jared Sullinger is averaging 15.8 points and 11.6 rebounds in his last five outings.

ABOUT THE MAGIC (10-30): Orlando continues to struggle inside with center Nikola Vucevic out of the lineup the last six games with a concussion and gave up 30 points to Charlotte center Al Jefferson on Friday. Former Celtic Glen Davis has played admirably, averaging 15.8 points and 8.7 rebounds the last half-dozen games at center, but Orlando is 0-12 overall without the 7-0 Vucevic in the lineup this season. Rookie of the Year candidate Victor Oladipo recorded his third double-double Friday with 11 points and 10 assists.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Afflalo has led or shared the team’s scoring lead in 22 of his 36 outings and averages 20.9 points.

2. Boston G Jerryd Bayless has scored in double figures off the bench three times in seven games since being acquired from Memphis.

3. Orlando G Jameer Nelson is expected to play his 621st game with the team, tying Dwight Howard for second on the franchise’s all-time list.

PREDICTION: Magic 100, Celtics 95