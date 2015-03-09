Reserve center powers Magic past Celtics

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Unheralded center Dewayne Dedmon might not be so unheralded anymore.

Dedmon replaced injured starter Nikola Vucevic -- the Magic’s leading scorer and rebounder -- for the second consecutive game and helped Orlando to its second consecutive victory, 103-98 Sunday night over the Boston Celtics.

The wins are no coincidence.

“Dewayne changes our defense. He changes our team when he’s out there,” Magic coach James Borrego said. “He is protecting the rim. He is protecting the paint. We need him on the floor. The kid is really helping us now.”

Dedmon, an undrafted, second-year player from the University of Southern California, had a career-high 11 points and a career high 16 rebounds, along with two blocks and a energy lift the Magic needed on defense.

“I have a lot more in my repertoire, and when I‘m asked to play this role, there are things I can do,” Dedmon said. “The more playing time I get, the more I can help this team.”

Dedmon was released by both the Golden State Warriors and the Philadelphia 76ers before the Magic signed him last season to a 10-day contract. He is proving his worth now as a more-than-adequate backup for a team searching for respectability.

Guard Victor Oladipo had 22 points and forward Tobias Harris added 21 to lead the Magic in scoring, but they needed the defense and rebounding Dedmon provided to snap Boston’s two-game winning streak.

The Magic (21-43) used a 12-0 rally late in the fourth quarter to secure the victory. The Celtics (25-36) are battling to stay in the race for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Magic rookie point guard Elfrid Payton had 19 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. Reserve forward Maurice Harkless had 14 points and seven rebounds.

Forward Brandon Bass led the Celtics with 19 points and 17 rebounds. Rookie point guard Marcus Smart had 16 points and five steals. Reserve guard Isaiah Thomas finished with 21 points and nine assists.

Smart, who was starting in place of injured guard Avery Bradley, was ejected for a flagrant II personal foul on Payton with 28 seconds remaining. A flagrant I person foul was called against Thomas with 17 seconds remaining.

The decisive run, which included 3-pointers from Harris and Harkless, gave the Magic a 90-84 lead and momentum they never lost.

“If we want to be good, we’ve got to play a lot better than that for four quarters,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. “They flexed on us, and we didn’t match them. It’s another game where we played one good quarter, and that’s not enough.”

The Celtics led by as many as 20 points in the first half, but they lost most of their early momentum in the second period.

Boston was still on top 77-73 when Thomas hit three free throws with 8:02 remaining, fouled for the second time behind the 3-point arc. The Celtics led 80-75 when forward Gigi Datome hit his second 3-pointer. Bass sank back-to-back shots for an 84-80 advantage.

However, that was when the Magic charged ahead with the 12-0 run. They regained the lead, 85-84, with 3:06 remaining on a pair of free throws by Payton. Harris hit a 3-pointer for an 88-84 advantage. Harkless and Oladipo followed with back-to-back baskets.

“We were able to fight back. That shows something about this team,” Oladipo said. “There are a lot of guys who stepped up and played big tonight, Harkless, Dedmon. We needed everyone.”

The game was tied at 69 going into the final period.

The Magic grabbed their first lead, 61-59, with 4:10 remaining in the third period on a basket by Oladipo. He had 11 points in the quarter and completed two three-point plays.

The Celtics never trailed in the first half, leading 49-43 at intermission. Thomas had 10 first-half points, while Harris led all scorers with 12 points at the break.

NOTES: The Magic were without leading scorer C Nikola Vucevic (ankle sprain) for the second consecutive game. Also missing Sunday were F Evan Fournier, G Willie Green (sore Achilles tendon) and G Luke Ridnour (strained hamstring). ... The Celtics were without starting F Jared Sullinger (stress fracture in foot) for the ninth consecutive game and starting G Avery Bradley (left elbow sprain) for a second game in a row. Celtics coach Brad Stevens said Sunday that Bradley would not be available Monday in Miami, but he hopes to have him Wednesday when the Celtics return home. ... On Friday, Magic G Victor Oladipo became just the second player in the NBA (joining Russell Westbrook) to have a game with 30-plus points, 10-plus assists and five-plus steals. “I‘m just trying to become a more complete player,” he said.