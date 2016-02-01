Magic barely hold off Celtics

ORLANDO, Fla. -- The Orlando Magic faltered down the stretch, but they didn’t fall as they had so many other times in January.

The Magic withstood a furious, bombs-away attack from the Boston Celtics on Sunday night, hanging on for a 119-114 victory to snap an eight-game losing streak.

Orlando (21-25) won despite missing six of 12 free throws in the final minute, and despite a whopping 46 3-point attempts from the Celtics, the third most attempts in NBA history.

Reserve guard Evan Fournier scored 24 points, including 15 in the fourth quarter, to lead the Magic to their second victory in the month.

The Magic’s balanced attack had six players score in double figures. Forward Aaron Gordon scored 19 points and had a career-high 13 rebounds. Rookie swingman Mario Hezonja had a career-high 17 points, forward Tobias Harris had 16 points, center Nikola Vucevic scored 16 points with grabbed 13 rebounds, and guard Victor Oladipo contributed 11 points.

Celtics reserve guard Marcus Smart led everyone with 26 points, including six points in the last 19 seconds to keep it close. Guard Isaiah Thomas had 23 points, and guard Avery Bradley added 22 points. Forward Amir Johnson had eight points and a team-high 11 rebounds.

“It was a great win for us, we really needed one, but we should have closed it a little better,” Fournier said. “It was a lack of confidence down the stretch, but that happens when you lose eight in a row.”

Celtics reserve guard Evan Turner was ejected with 1:01 remaining after getting back-to-back technical fouls for arguing a foul call.

The Magic, who won only one of their previous 13 games, play the Spurs in San Antonio on Monday night.

“We needed any win we could get,” Magic coach Scott Skiles said. “We’ve struggled so much recently that I‘m just happy we battled through it. I would like to close it out better in the last minute in a more professional manner by knocking down free throws and not fouling shooters, but we’ll take it.”

The Celtics (27-22) had their five-game winning streak snapped, but they didn’t go quietly. They led by as many as 14 points in the third after leading the entire first half. They made 16 of their 46 3-point attempts, and they never stopped battling.

“We just want good shots. If it’s the right shot at the right time, then it’s great,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said when asked about the 3-pointers. “Every time downcourt, you gauge it, if it is the best shot that you could have gotten. If it is, then yes, take it.”

The Magic hit 10 of 24 3-point attempts. They also made 44 of 82 field-goal attempts (53.7 percent), and they outrebounded the Celtics 50-41. Orlando finished with 27 assists to just 17 for the Celtics.

“Basketball is a game of runs, and they rode the waves and they played well,” said Turner, who had eight points. “They hit some shots at the end, and their defense kind of kicked it up a notch, and we couldn’t hit our shots.”

Fournier hit a 3-pointer with 5:18 remaining for the Magic’s first lead in the fourth quarter. Hezonja followed with another 3-pointer for the 99-95 lead. The Magic never lost the lead, but they let the Celtics rally late.

The Celtics used a 9-0 burst early in the third quarter to build a 67-54 lead. Thomas hit a 3-pointer for the 70-56 lead, matching their biggest lead of the game. The Magic countered, though, with an 18-3 run to grab their first lead with 3:02 left in the third.

It was tied at 81 going into the final period.

NOTES: The Celtics beat the Magic on Friday in Boston by 19 points, making this an unusual back-to-back meeting. ... In the earlier meeting, the Celtics got 62 points from their reserves, including four players who finished in double figures. ... Things have changed quickly for Magic coach Scott Skiles, who is feeling the heat already in his first year in Orlando. He was NBA Eastern Conference Coach of the Month in December when his team went 10-5. The Magic went 2-12 in January, and he was taking much of the blame. “I have in the last five weeks failed to get my points across, obviously,” he said before the game. “We’ve got to be more organized.” F Channing Fry came to his defense, putting the blame elsewhere. “He shouldn’t have to coach effort,” Fry said. ... Celtics reserve C Kelly Olynyk is having a turnaround season when it comes to his shooting. In his first two NBA seasons, Olynyk shot 35 percent from 3-point range. Now in his third NBA season, he is shooting 44 percent (64 of 144), fifth best in the league. He made just three of nine attempts Sunday, though.