Preview: Celtics at Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks return home with plenty of confidence after blowing out the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday. The Boston Celtics, who visit the Mavericks on Monday, are limping into the meeting after falling in overtime to the New Orleans Pelicans. Dallas is fighting off the Memphis Grizzlies and the Phoenix Suns for the No. 7 spot in the Western Conference and opens up an eight-game homestand with the Celtics.

The Mavericks are primed to make their move with the first three on the homestand against teams out of the playoff picture. Dallas has won four of its last five - taking out contenders like Portland, Indiana and Oklahoma City - and will play only five road games the rest of the regular season. Boston has yet to win on the road against a Western Conference team and is fighting through an inability to close out tight games while dropping four in a row.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, CSN New England (Boston), FSN Southwest (Dallas)

ABOUT THE CELTICS (22-45): Boston was tied with the Phoenix Suns at home on Friday before going scoreless down the stretch in an 87-80 loss and could not pull out the overtime contest in New Orleans on Sunday. Kris Humphries, who displayed his frustration by throwing a towel and leaving the bench in the final seconds of the loss to the Suns, helped force overtime with a desperation turnaround jumper from the right corner against the Pelicans. The veteran forward has scored in double figures in five straight games and has collected three double-doubles in that span.

ABOUT THE MAVERICKS (40-27): Dallas showed how efficient it can be offensively in Sunday’s 109-86 road triumph over the Thunder by going 13-for-24 from 3-point range and getting at least eight points from eight different players. “We came out there and took them out of their game pretty much,” forward Shawn Marion told reporters. “We made it hard for them and we were moving the ball, and everybody was helping each other.” The Mavericks put on a similar display when six players reached double figures in a 102-91 win at Boston on Feb. 9.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Mavericks have taken six of the last seven in the series, including three straight at home.

2. Boston F Jeff Green went for 39 points on Sunday and has put up 27 or more in three of the last five contests.

3. Dallas G Jose Calderon is 13-for-28 from 3-point range over the last five games.

PREDICTION: Mavericks 106, Celtics 95