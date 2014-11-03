Preview: Celtics at Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks look to win their third straight game when they host the Boston Celtics on Monday. The Mavericks narrowly fell to the defending NBA champion San Antonio Spurs on opening night before reeling off two consecutive victories, including a 109-104 triumph over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday. Dallas has scored 100 or more points in every game this season and aims to beat Boston for the eighth time in the last nine meetings.

The Celtics are coming off a 104-90 loss to the Houston Rockets after beginning the season with a bang against the Brooklyn Nets. Boston almost set an NBA record for futility from beyond the arc against the Rockets when it missed the first 21 3-pointers before finishing a dismal 1-for-25. “We’ve got to make sure we learn from it and move on,” coach Brad Stevens told reporters. “If we throw in five 3-pointers instead of one, it’s a totally different game.”

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, FSSW (Dallas), CSN (Boston)

ABOUT THE CELTICS (1-1): Jeff Green and Jared Sullinger were the only Boston players to reach double figures in the loss to the Rockets, scoring 17 and 14 points respectively. Rajon Rondo struggled with his shot, finishing just 2-of-9 from the field, but found other ways to contribute, collecting 10 rebounds and eight assists against Houston. The Celtics were one missed 3-pointer away from equaling the NBA record of 22 straight misses by the Denver Nuggets on Dec. 21, 2012.

ABOUT THE MAVERICKS (2-1): Chandler Parsons scored 15 of his 20 points in the first half to lead six players in double figures in the win over New Orleans. “I just want to be aggressive and assert myself as I‘m a playmaker,” Parsons told reporters. “It’s huge for me to get off to a good start and get to the basket.” Brandon Wright added 12 points off the bench on 6-of-7 shooting versus New Orleans and has knocked down 14-of-16 shots from the floor this season.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Mavericks have beaten the Celtics four straight times at American Airlines Center.

2. Dallas PF Dirk Nowitzki needs five made field goals to pass Moses Malone for 17th place on the NBA’s all-time list.

3. Rondo is third in the NBA with 10 assists per game.

PREDICTION: Mavericks 106, Celtics 92