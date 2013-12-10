Preview: Celtics at Nets

The Boston Celtics seek a two-game sweep of New York teams when they visit the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday in the first meeting since the massive trade that seemed to alter the course of both organizations last offseason. While Boston’s decision to ship Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett to Brooklyn was thought to boost the Nets’ title chances and send the Celtics into a full-blown rebuild, the two veterans have been part of a dismal beginning under first-year head coach Jason Kidd, while their former team has climbed to the top of the lackluster Atlantic Division. Boston began its visit to New York with a shocking 41-point rout at the Knicks on Sunday, the Celtics’ third straight win and sixth in eight games overall.

Pierce has been sidelined with a broken right hand but did practice Monday and may return to action to face his former team. Star point guard Deron Williams, who has been out with an ankle injury, could also join Pierce back in the lineup. While those two continued to work their way back from their respective ailments, the Nets managed to secure a 90-82 win at Milwaukee on Saturday. Brook Lopez shouldered the load with 32 points on 11-of-13 shooting.

ABOUT THE CELTICS (10-12): Jordan Crawford has been Boston’s leading scorer in each of their three straight wins, averaging 23.3 points in the process. Crawford has made 12-of-23 3-pointers and handed out 20 assists against only four turnovers in the run, cementing himself as one of the keys to the Celtics’ early-season success. The win over the Knicks came in just the second division game of the season for Boston, with Tuesday’s contest being the third.

ABOUT THE NETS (6-14): Lopez remains the constant amid the storm in Brooklyn, and the Nets’ ability to feed the big man early and often on Saturday was the right call. With his two misses in 13 shot attempts, Lopez bumped his field-goal percentage to 63.1 in the Nets’ six wins, during which he has averaged 23.8 points and 7.2 rebounds. Garnett, meanwhile, prepares to face his former team while still mired in a season-long malaise after scoring six points on 2-of-9 shooting against the Bucks.

1. The Celtics are 14-5 vs. the Nets since 2008-09.

2. Boston limits opponents to a 33.1 percent mark from 3-point distance, second-lowest in the league, while Brooklyn ranks last in the category at 41.3 percent.

3. The Nets have won their last two road games but have dropped six straight at home.

PREDICTION: Nets 98, Celtics 96