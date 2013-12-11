(Updated: MOVING Paul Pierce up to second paragraph Minor editing throughout)

Nets 104, Celtics 96: Deron Williams returned from a nine-game layoff to produce 25 points and seven assists and Brook Lopez scored 24 points as host Brooklyn topped Boston in the first meeting between the teams since their blockbuster eight-player trade in July.

Alan Anderson finished with 15 points for the Nets and former Celtic Kevin Garnett had 11 to go with nine rebounds. Paul Pierce, another key piece in the massive offseason swap with Boston, returned early from a broken hand to chip in four points and seven boards against the team with which he spent 15 seasons

Avery Bradley led the Celtics with 22 points while Jeff Green added 19. Jared Sullinger and Jordan Crawford chipped in 15 points apiece for Boston, which returns home Wednesday, when the reunions will continue with former coach Doc Rivers and the Los Angeles Clippers paying a visit.

The Celtics opened the second half on a 13-4 run to forge a tie at 60 before Williams, who has played in just nine games due to ankle injuries, scored on a layup to ignite a 10-0 burst and later hit a 3-pointer to make it 81-68. The Nets would go without a field goal for the next 8:14, however, and Green’s 3-pointer with 8:37 to go in the game pulled the visitors within 89-81.

Williams’ layup with 6:43 left broke the dry spell and he added another basket with just over three minutes left to make it a 10-point game. Boston got as close as 96-91 before Garnett hit a free throw and pulled down a defensive board in traffic to spark an 8-2 burst down the stretch.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Brooklyn F Andray Blatche totaled 11 points and nine rebounds off the bench for Brooklyn, which has consecutive wins for the first time this season. ... Celtics F Gerald Wallace was whistled for a technical foul with 33.7 seconds left. ... Pierce ranks second only to Hall of Famer John Havlicek on Boston’s all-time scoring list and remains first in steals and 3-pointers.