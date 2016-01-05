Celtics 103, Nets 94

NEW YORK -- Forward Jae Crowder scored a career-high 25 points, and the Boston Celtics rode their most productive first quarter of the season to a 103-94 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night.

Crowder, who shot 8-for-13, surpassed his career high set Dec. 18 against the Atlanta Hawks. He scored 14 points during the opening quarter, when the Celtics (19-15) shot 56 percent and took a 15-point lead and had 17 when Boston led by 14 at halftime.

After going scoreless in the third and most of the fourth as the Nets hung around and chipped away at the lead, Crowder delivered two timely plays to stem the rally.

With the lead sliced to 90-85, Crowder knocked down an open 3-pointer from the right side with 2:42 remaining. A little over a minute later, Crowder drove to the hoop for a layup and converted the foul shot for a 98-89 lead. He finished of the most productive game of his career by hitting two free throws in the final minute.

Crowder led five Celtics in double figures.

Point guard Isiah Thomas also helped in the fourth quarter, scoring seven of his 19 points. Forwards Amir Johnson and Jared Sullinger and guard Evan Turner added 12 points apiece for Boston, which led by as many as 19.

Brooklyn forward Thaddeus Young posted his 18th double-double with 23 points and a season-high 15 rebounds. Forward Joe Johnson added 21 points, while center Brook Lopez started slowly before finishing with 19.

The Nets (10-24) played their first game since losing point guard Jarrett Jack to a season-ending knee injury. Point guard Shane Larkin started but scored four points, while shooting guard Bojan Bogdanovic missed all seven of his 3-point attempts as the Nets made six of 28 from behind the arc and missed 15 straight at one point.

NOTES: Brooklyn GM Billy King said during the morning shootaround he plans on applying for the disabled player exception following G Jarrett Jack’s season-ending knee injury. The exception is worth $3.15 million and expires March 10. The Nets have until Jan. 15 to apply. .... Not only did G Avery Bradley (hip pointer) not travel with the team, but Boston coach Brad Stevens is unsure when Bradley will return. ... Stevens gave G Evan Turner the start for Bradley over G Marcus Smart for two reasons. One was Turner’s recent play and the other is Stevens didn’t think Smart was ready to play more than 30 minutes since he only returned from a left leg injury last week. ... Nets C Brook Lopez was selected the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for the third time in his career.