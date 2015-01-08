Celtics recover from slow start

NEW YORK -- Just over four minutes into the game, the Boston Celtics trailed by eight points and coach Brad Stevens had to call a timeout.

During the break, Stevens told his young team that they will figure it out.

It took a little longer, but the Celtics found their groove, especially in the third quarter when point guard Avery Bradley scored nine of his 21 points and then made enough plays in the fourth quarter of an 89-81 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night.

”Even when we were down 10-2, I felt good about the way we were playing,“ Stevens said. ”It may have looked like a slow start as far as the numbers went, but we just missed layups. We probably missed seven or eight layups, but we just kind of grinded it out and some of the effort baskets went our way.

“Exactly what I just told you (media). We’re playing a lot better than the score, don’t get caught up in that. We’ll figure this out.”

Figuring it out was gradual for the Celtics (12-21), who won for the second time in their last nine games despite shooting 39.8 percent from the field and getting outrebounded 50-41. Boston also trailed 30-19 3:19 into the second quarter, and at that point, the Celtics had missed six layups and misfired on 17 of their first 25 shots from the floor.

Related Coverage Preview: Celtics at Nets

The Celtics outscored the Nets 70-51 the rest of the way and seized control midway through the third quarter. After six lead changes and four ties, Boston never trailed after Bradley hit an uncontested corner 3-pointer for a 53-50 lead with 7:54 remaining.

“Tonight, we played well throughout the whole game,” Bradley said. “At the beginning, we weren’t able to make shots, but we were able to get stops. Our main focus was just getting stops. We might not make shots, but we can get consistent stops and that’ll get our offense going and it did.”

Bradley had his third 20-point showing of the season and made 7 of 12 shots from the floor. He had a 19-footer and a dunk during the decisive 13-5 run that extended the lead to 63-55 with 3:20 left.

The Celtics took a 69-62 lead into the fourth on an effort play that Stevens took notice of in his postgame remarks. That was when reserve forward Jae Crowder outhustled Brooklyn center Brook Lopez for a loose ball and converted the foul shots with 29 seconds left.

“We had it tonight and it showed,” Crowder said. “We had no other choice. We knew what we had to do coming into the game to get a win. We just came out with a little more effort than they did and it showed late.”

Bradley said, “Everyone came with 100 percent effort on the defensive end, that’s the reason we won the game.”

While the Celtics won for the second time in their last seven games, the Nets dropped their third straight (16-19) and also lost point guard Deron Williams to another injury. Williams returned after missing Monday’s overtime loss to the Dallas Mavericks with a left side injury but reinjured it early in the second quarter.

Forward Joe Johnson led Brooklyn with 17 points and center Mason Plumlee added 16 and 12 rebounds as the Nets committed 14 of their 18 turnovers after being up 11.

“No question, no question (we were outhustled),” Plumlee said. “It hurts to say that but that’s what happened.”

Guard Jarrett Jack had 15 points, but Lopez drew the ire of Brooklyn coach Lionel Hollins after going 2 of 7 from the field and not hustling after a loose ball that led to a backcourt violation.

“I just told him that he being lazy,” Hollins said.

The Celtics expanded their lead to double digits with Bradley and Zeller on the bench but struggled to finish it off.

Brooklyn was within 83-74 after an 18-footer with Johnson with 3:45 remaining. About a minute later, Johnson missed a wide-open 3-pointer from the left wing and Boston regained its double-digit lead on a turnaround jumper by Green with 2:06 left, who added a driving baseline dunk on Boston’s next trip to seal the win.

NOTES: Rookie G/F James Young was inactive, though Celtics coach Brad Stevens said it was a difficult decision to sit him, especially after he scored a season-high 13 points in Monday’s loss to the Charlotte Hornets. ... Boston was without G Jameer Nelson, who missed his third straight game with a sprained right ankle. ... G Marcus Thornton returned after missing 11 games with a strained left calf and scored five points in 13:50. ... Brooklyn G Jarrett Jack played 39-plus minutes in consecutive games for the first time since Jan. 21-23, 2012 when he was with the then New Orleans Hornets. ... The Nets have an open roster spot after waiving F Brandon Davies on Tuesday. One report stated they might have an interest in F Lance Thomas, who was waived by the Knicks after being acquired in Monday’s three-team deal.