Olynyk, Celtics power past Nets

NEW YORK -- For the past 2 1/2 weeks since returning from a sprained right ankle, Kelly Olynyk was not making shots.

When the second-year Boston Celtics forward hit a 3-pointer right before the halftime buzzer that rattled around the rim before going in, there was a sense Monday might be different.

From there, the shots continued falling for Olynyk, who scored seven of his 18 points in a span of 86 seconds early in the fourth quarter, helping the Celtics snap a four-game losing streak with a 110-91 victory over the Brooklyn Nets.

“That shot bouncing in at halftime was huge for him,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. “I think just emotionally when things aren’t going through your way, it’s nice to see the ball go through the net. He shot it well, and he was also attacking and passing it well and moving it.”

Seven Celtics reached double figures, including swingman Evan Turner, who posted his second career triple-double with 19 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds. Point guard Avery Bradley led the way with 20 points for the Celtics, who moved into eighth place in the Eastern Conference after the Charlotte Hornets lost at Chicago.

While Turner’s triple-double and the team’s balanced scoring highlighted a night when the Celtics shot 51.1 percent (47-for-92) and never trailed after midway through the second quarter, it was some of the plays that Olynyk made offensively that stood out.

Coming off a combined 1-for-15 showing in losses to the San Antonio Spurs and the Detroit Pistons that lowered his shooting percentage to 30.2 percent since his return from injury on March 4, Olynyk made seven of 12 shots Monday and tied a career high with three 3-pointers, including the one right before halftime.

“Seeing the ball go through the net, especially like that and one that unquote unquote (right before halftime) that you didn’t really make, you got a break,” Olynyk said. “So that was nice, and it always gives you a little bit of a lift.”

After scoring five points in the final 93 seconds of the third when the Celtics took an 83-74 lead, Olynyk had a driving dunk off a feed from Turner with 9:45 remaining for a 91-80 advantage. He then hit a transition 3-pointer from the right wing with 8:53 left and finished his night with a put-back of his own miss for a 96-80 lead with 8:19 lead.

“That’s a great time to get in a run, especially after you hit a couple,” Olynyk said.

Added Turner: “He played great and he gave us a lot of energy and we definitely needed that. He played some great minutes.”

From there, the Celtics were never threatened. The Nets got within nine on a basket by forward Joe Johnson with 5:41 remaining but scored two points the rest of the way while missing their final eight shots.

Center Brook Lopez scored 31 points for the Nets, who were trying for their third straight win. The Nets (29-40) are 11th in the East and are 1 1/2 games behind the Celtics after shooting 36 percent (32-of-89). They got quiet nights from Johnson and forward Bojan Bogdanovic, who were a combined 6-for-25 from the floor.

“It hurts because obviously we want to come out (with a win),” Johnson said. “We wanted to win this game. We understand where we are, and to keep climbing, this is a game that we had to be better.”

Turner, who recorded his first triple-double last month in a win over the New York Knicks, became the fifth player ever to have multiple triple-doubles as a Celtic, according to Boston.com. He joined Paul Pierce, Rajon Rondo, Antoine Walker, and Larry Bird.

NOTES: Boston G Isaiah Thomas missed his eighth straight game with a bruised lower back and did not travel with the team. Coach Brad Stevens said that Thomas is doing a lot more movement and shooting. Stevens thinks Thomas will be probable for Wednesday’s home game with the Miami Heat. ... Monday was the eighth regular-season meeting between the teams since the Celtics traded Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett to the Nets in July 2013. Of all the active NBA players involved in that blockbuster trade, only F Gerald Wallace has not changed teams since. ... Former Oklahoma State teammates G Markel Brown and Marcus Smart faced each other for the first time in the NBA. Brown was inactive in the previous three meetings with Brooklyn, while Smart played 79 minutes for the Celtics in those games. ... Brooklyn C Brook Lopez moved pass G Kerry Kittles for sole possession of fifth place on the franchise scoring list. He now has 7,114 career points.