Preview: Celtics at Nuggets

The Boston Celtics are losers of four straight and are in danger of falling off the pace in the Eastern Conference as they endure a tough road trip out West. That five-game trip continues at the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday - the lone stop on the trip against a sub-.500 team. The Nuggets are in the process of pulling themselves up out of a lengthy slide and put up their best offensive performance of the season in a 137-115 drubbing of the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.

The Nuggets have won two straight, coincidentally the two they played after sending veteran point guard Andre Miller home. The team first announced a two-game suspension for Miller before rescinding it and called the absence a “personal leave.” Miller was expected to rejoin the team on Monday, boosting an offense that averaged 124 points in his absence and is going up against a Boston team that was crushed 119-96 at Oklahoma City in the opener of its road trip.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, CSN New England (Boston), Altitude (Denver)

ABOUT THE CELTICS (13-21): Boston made a move to boost its own offense by swapping Courtney Lee for former Memphis Grizzlies guard Jerryd Bayless but is concerned about its defense during the losing streak. “I think we need to refocus,” Jeff Green said after the loss at Oklahoma City. “I think we’re out there running, giving us an individual mindset which causes us to be attached to our man. We just need to get back to basics and try to fix things.” Boston will play some of the highest-scoring teams in the league on its trip, with visits to the Los Angeles Clippers, Golden State and Portland coming up.

ABOUT THE NUGGETS (16-17): Denver endured its longest losing streak in more than a decade with an eight-game slide bridging 2013 and 2014 but went through a series of meetings after the new year in an effort to get everyone on the same page. “It just feels like a weight has lifted,” coach Brian Shaw told the team’s website. “Our meetings last week were very positive and it’s been reflective in the way we’ve been playing the last two games. I really like what I’m seeing.” The Nuggets had seven players score at least 12 points in the win over the Lakers.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Nuggets have taken eight of the last nine from the Celtics in Denver.

2. Boston F Jared Sullinger is shooting 26.7 percent from the field in the last five games, including 0-of-10 from 3-point range.

3. Denver PG Ty Lawson is averaging 11.7 assists over the last three games.

PREDICTION: Celtics 97, Nuggets 95