Celtics hang on to beat Nuggets

DENVER -- The Boston Celtics waited nearly two years to get a road win in the Western Conference. It took them 24 hours to get their second one.

Guard Avery Bradley scored eight of his 18 points in the fourth quarter and the Celtics held on to beat the Denver Nuggets 100-99 on Friday night.

Forward Brandon Bass had 17 points and forward Jared Sullinger scored 14 for the Celtics, who won their second close game in as many nights.

“This was the second game in a row we were able to close out,” Bradley said. “At the beginning of the year we were losing close games. We didn’t know how to close out.”

Boston beat Portland by one on Thursday night on a corner 3-pointer by guard Evan Turner. It was their first Western Conference road win since Feb. 25, 2013.

Friday, it was Bradley’s turn to be the hero. He scored 15 of his 18 points in the second half, with the final eight coming in the last 3:29.

His last shot, which gave Boston a three-point lead, was an off-balance 20-footer over Nuggets guard Jameer Nelson.

“I knew the shot was going to go in before I even shot it,” he said. “I was that confident. I slipped and I knew it was going to go in.”

The Nuggets were without point guard Ty Lawson, their leading scorer who was arrested early Friday morning on the suspicion of driving under the influence. Lawson was away from the team for “personal reasons,” coach Brian Shaw said, but will be back at practice on Saturday.

Nelson filled in and scored 23 points in his first start for Denver, and guard Arron Afflalo had 20. Forward J.J. Hickson had 15 points and 14 rebounds for the Nuggets, who have lost five in a row.

”They were making a lot of baskets and I had a wide-open three to tie it,“ Afflalo said. ”There were a lot of plays throughout the game we should have capitalized on.

Denver could have used Lawson down the stretch when the lead changed hands several times.

Bradley gave Boston a 93-91 lead with a 3-pointer, Nuggets forward Kenneth Faried’s layup tied it and Celtics guard Evan Turner’s jumper made it 95-93 with 2:53 remaining.

Nelson’s driving layup tied it again, and a free throw by Hickson gave Denver a 96-95 lead with 1:34 left. Bradley responded with his fourth 3-pointer of the night that gave Boston a two-point lead again. After forward Wilson Chandler split two free throws, Sullinger was called for an offensive foul with 56 seconds left.

Nelson missed a layup and Bradley hit a 20-footer with 26 seconds left to give the Celtics a 100-97 lead.

“He was big time,” Turner said. “He hit a lot of big shots. He stepped up to the challenge and tried to stop Jameer.”

Faried’s putback with 14.7 seconds left cut it to one. Turner missed two free throws at the other end, and coach Brad Stevens joked about it after the game.

“I told Evan it was great strategy to miss both on purpose,” Stevens said. “I wasn’t quite sure why, but it worked.”

Turner gave it right back to his young coach.

“I wanted to give him gray hairs,” he said. “He looks like his 15. I want him to be able to go to bars and not get carded.”

Nelson brought the ball down but his step-back 18-footer over forward Tayshaun Prince was off.

“Tayshaun is known as a good defender his entire career,” Nelson said. “He forced me to take a tough shot. Could I have gotten a better one? Maybe. It was a good look; I got the separation that I needed. I’ve just got to make the shot, make the play. I felt good it looked good.”

Nelson filled in well for Lawson, scoring 15 points in the first half to help the Nuggets take a 48-42 lead.

Forward Danilio Gallinari returned to the Denver lineup after missing four weeks with a right knee injury. He missed his first six shots from the field and didn’t score until he hit two free throws with 1:13 left in the third quarter to give the Nuggets a one-point lead.

NOTES: Celtics F Kelly Olynyk flew back to Boston to have his sprained right ankle examined. Olynyk was hurt in Boston’s win at Portland on Thursday. Coach Brad Stevens said Olynyk will not rejoin the team on the road trip. ... Nuggets C JaVale McGee was suited up but did not play Friday. McGee has missed 24 straight games with a lower left leg strain but could return soon. He missed all but five games last season with a stress fracture in the same area. ... Boston signed G Andre Dawkins to a 10-day contract and assigned him to the Maine Red Claws of the NBA D-League. ... Denver G Jameer Nelson was acquired from Boston on Jan. 13.