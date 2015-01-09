Preview: Celtics at Pacers

Boston continues a multi-game road trip while Indiana returns from one when the teams meet Friday in Indianapolis. The Celtics snapped a four-game road slide and a three-game losing streak overall with an 89-81 win at Brooklyn on Wednesday to begin their three-game excursion. Avery Bradley scored 21 points and the Celtics forced 18 turnovers while allowing their fewest points since Dec. 8, 2013.

Indiana went 2-2 on a voyage that was capped by Wednesday’s 117-102 loss at Golden State and now plays five straight games against losing teams, three of which come at home. The Pacers may head through a portion of that stretch without center Roy Hibbert, who sprained his ankle after just six minutes of action against the Warriors and did not return. The big man averaged 15.5 points and nine rebounds during Indiana’s 3-1 surge prior to the Golden State game.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CSN New England (Boston), FSN Indiana

ABOUT THE CELTICS (12-21): Forward Jeff Green has often been rumored to be a trade piece and he has found his name linked to another team again, this time the Memphis Grizzlies. The latest rumor comes amid a slump for a guy who is noted for his inconsistency but exhibited extended periods of solid play earlier in the season. Over his last five games, Green is averaging 10 points on 31.7 percent shooting and has a total of two rebounds in 59 minutes over his last two games.

ABOUT THE PACERS (14-23): Lavoy Allen began the second half Wednesday in place of the injured Hibbert and figures to get the start at center as long as Hibbert is sidelined. Allen had 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting and nine rebounds against the Warriors while fellow frontline reserve Luis Scola added 14 and six. That tandem combined to average 18.3 points and 17.8 boards when Hibbert was out for four games with a sprained ankle earlier in the season

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Indiana leads the NBA in scoring defense (96.6) while Boston is 25th (103.6).

2. Hibbert had 22 points and 11 rebounds in a 101-98 loss at Boston on Nov. 7.

3. Celtics SF Jae Crowder has seven steals over his last four games despite averaging only 17.8 minutes per contest.

PREDICTION: Pacers 98, Celtics 94