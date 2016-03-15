Preview: Celtics at Pacers

The Boston Celtics were not happy about their 14-game home winning streak coming to an end on Friday and got more bad news over the weekend when it was revealed that forward Jae Crowder would miss a couple of weeks with an ankle sprain. The Celtics will try to bounce back and hang onto the No. 3 spot in the Eastern Conference when they visit one of the teams chasing them for that slot in the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday.

Crowder will be out on Tuesday but Boston might have center Kelly Olynyk, who has been out since the All-Star break with a shoulder injury, back in the lineup. “(Olynyk) went through the whole practice and we did quite a bit of up and down, quite a bit of scrimmage, quite a bit of live action,“ Celtics coach Brad Stevens told reporters after practice on Sunday. “So he’ll be dependent on how he feels, and I‘m sure he’ll get with our trainers (Sunday night) and (Monday) and come up with that plan. But it’s good that there’s some optimism there. Certainly it’d be good to have him back.” Olynyk should help Boston spread the floor against the Pacers, who sit in seventh place in the East, four games behind the third-place Celtics. Indiana had a chance to move up further and extend a winning streak to four games but fell flat in a 104-75 on Sunday.

ABOUT THE PACERS (35-31): Indiana was playing the second night of a back-to-back on the road and ended up shooting 37.9 percent from the floor at Atlanta, including 5-of-24 from 3-point range. The worst of the bunch was All-Star forward Paul George, who managed seven points on 3-of-15 shooting to continue a slump that has seen him shoot 31.4 percent over the last three games. “We just got outplayed in every area,” Pacers coach Frank Vogel told reporters. “We just have to move on to the next one and put it behind us.”

ABOUT THE CELTICS (39-27): Crowder is averaging 14.4 points but his absence will be most missed on the defensive end where Boston will have to find someone else to guard the likes of George. “It’s a heck of a challenge when you look at our week ahead,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens told reporters. “That’s why long, athletic, versatile guys are in such demand in this league. We may be a little bit smaller at times at the 3 and we may be bigger than we’ve been at times at the 4. We’ll see how it all plays itself out, but we’ve got a lot of good players and it’s a great opportunity for them.” Boston recalled guard James Young from the D-League over the weekend and will add him to the mix on the wings.

1. Celtics PG Isaiah Thomas is averaging 28.2 points in five games this month.

2. Pacers G Rodney Stuckey was limited to 10 minutes on Sunday due to a sore right foot.

3. Indiana took two of the first three meetings this season, including a 100-98 home win on Nov. 4.

PREDICTION: Celtics 112, Pacers 107