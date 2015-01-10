Pacers survive Celtics’ rally for OT win

INDIANAPOLIS -- Having squandered a late-game lead this past Sunday in a one-point loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, the Indiana Pacers certainly did not want history to repeat itself on Friday night in Bankers Life Fieldhouse against the Boston Celtics.

Boston, which continues to overhaul its roster, erased a 13-point deficit in the fourth quarter to force overtime, but Indiana scored the game’s final five points -- all from the free throw line -- to salvage a 107-103 victory.

Indiana center Roy Hibbert contributed 19 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and five blocks to the win.

The Pacers shot only 37 percent from the field (34 of 92) but were 30 of 34 from the free throw line (88.2 percent)

Boston guard Avery Bradley, who led all scorers with 23 points, forced overtime with a 3-pointer from the left corner with four seconds remaining in regulation, tying the score at 94 and capping the comeback from a 13-point deficit in the fourth quarter.

The Celtics (12-22) took a 103-102 overtime lead on guard Evan Turner’s basket with 1:46remaining, but Boston did not score again. Pacers forward David West, guard/forward CJ Miles and guard C.J. Watson were a collective 5 of 6 from the free throw line during the final 31.2 seconds.

”Overtime is all about defense,“ Hibbert said. ”That is my staple. I tried to move my feet and guard on the perimeter. In overtime, we had to make sure we were solid, be as effective as possible and take good shots. We also had to make those free throws.

“I‘m happy with this win. It would not have been good had we lost this game. Every game is important, especially when we have 23 losses.”

Before Friday’s game, the Celtics completed a trade with Phoenix that sent forward/center Brandan Wright to the Suns for future conditional first-round draft pick that was acquired from Minnesota. Then Boston leading scorer Jeff Green (17.6 points) was pulled from the starting lineup in anticipation of a probable trade to the Memphis Grizzlies.

But Boston regrouped after a slow start, getting a game-best 23 points from Bradley.

Miles added 17 for the Pacers (15-23). Watson scored 15 points, forward Luis Scola had 14 and West finished with 11.

Forward Brandon Bass added 17 points for the Celtics, center Kelly Olynyk scored 13 and Turner had nine points and 15 rebounds.

Boston was 41 of 103 from the field (39.8 percent). Indiana outrebounded the Celtics 56-50.

”No question, David West was great down the stretch, and with Roy, we felt we had an advantage up front and wanted to go inside,“ Pacers coach Frank Vogel said. ”All wins are important, but I was especially proud of our guys’ effort playing a game 36 hours after returning from a West Coast road trip.

“The bench play was critical. Miles, Scola, Lavoy Allen and Donald Sloan are giving us good minutes.”

West said he knew the game would be difficult.

“They’ve got good 3-point shooting bigs and play unique lineups with Evan Turner at the point,” West said. “They are a lot like us. They really compete and play hard.”

Boston coach Brad Stevens liked the Celtics’ refusal to quit.

“I encouraged them, said it is a unique day and a tough day,” Stevens said, making reference to the roster moves. “We battled, even though we could not make a shot for the first three quarters. We played with a lot of purpose, especially on the defensive end.”

Bradley said the fourth-quarter comeback shows what kind of team the Celtics are.

“We are a scrappy team that is not going to give up,” Bradley said. “We were able to consistently make stops, and in the fourth quarter, we made shots. The trades are part of the business. We all are professionals and knew that we had to stay focused on the game.”

While neither team shot well during the first 24 minutes, Indiana weathered a 2-of-10 start from the floor and steadily built a 46-37 halftime lead, fueled in large part by 13 points, five rebounds, two assists and two blocks from Hibbert.

Miles had nine first-half points on three 3-pointers, and Watson added seven points and three rebounds.

Indiana limited Turner and Bradley, Boston’s starting guards, to a combined 2 of 13 from the field in the first half when the Celtics made only 16 of 46 shots from the floor (34.8 percent). Forward Jared Sullinger had eight points to pace Boston in the first half.

Indiana was 18 of 50 from the field during the first 24 minutes (36 percent). The Pacers outrebounded the Celtics 30-25 in the opening two quarters.

NOTES: The Pacers are without G George Hill (left groin strain) and G/F Paul George (fractured right tibia/fibula). ... The Celtics are loaded with Indiana connections on the roster and the coaching staff. C Tyler Zeller is from Washington, Ind. Head coach Brad Stevens attended DePauw University in Greencastle, Ind., and was the head coach at Butler in Indianapolis before taking the Boston job. Assistant coach Walter McCarty is from Evansville, Ind., and assistant Micah Shrewsberry is from Indianapolis and was an assistant at Purdue before joining the Celtics’ staff. ... Zeller entered the game shooting 62.3 percent from the field, third best in the NBA. ... Coming off a four-game road trip during which it went 2-2, the Pacers begin a four-game stretch in which they play three times in Bankers Life Fieldhouse. ... Boston snapped what had been a four-game losing streak to Indiana with a 101-98 victory on Nov. 7 in Boston. ... Indiana entered as the NBA’s best defensive team, allowing 96.6 points per game. ... The Celtics entered as the league’s seventh-highest scoring team at 102.6 points per game. ... Boston’s 25.4 assists per game rank second in the NBA. ... The teams will meet again on March 14 in Indianapolis and for the final timeon April 1 in Boston.