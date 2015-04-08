Preview: Celtics at Pistons

The Boston Celtics will attempt to protect their playoff spot when they visit the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday. Boston sits in eighth place in the Eastern Conference but the Indiana Pacers, Miami Heat and Charlotte Hornets are all still in contention.

Detroit isn’t part of the playoff race but has been hot at home by winning its last five dating back to a loss to Charlotte on March 8. The Celtics are paying close attention to the standings as there have been repeated changes to which team holds the No. 8 spot. “Even when we’re playing, I’m trying to look at the scores throughout our game,” point guard Isaiah Thomas told reporters. “And then after the games, I’m looking at the standings. It’s fun, but it’s hectic a little bit.” The Pistons have been off since Saturday, when they rallied for a 99-98 victory over Miami.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN, CSN New England (Boston), FSN Detroit

ABOUT THE CELTICS (35-42): Forward Jared Sullinger is back in the mix after missing 24 games due to a foot injury. He didn’t score in either of his first two games back – playing a total of 15 minutes – and said he is happy playing a complimentary role as the team fights for a playoff spot. “I’m not looking to come back like I was before the All-Star break where I was scoring the basketball and being a go-to player,” Sullinger told reporters. “I just take a lesser role to help the team win, because this team has it rolling.”

ABOUT THE PISTONS (30-47): Power forward Greg Monroe (knee) is expected to be back on the court after an 11-game absence. Monroe is an unrestricted free agent after the season and could be playing his final games with the franchise. “I’m just trying to finish the season,” Monroe told reporters. “That’s about it. I still haven’t thought about that yet, I’ve just been focused on doing everything I do to get my knee back.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Boston has lost six straight visits to Detroit.

2. The teams have split two meetings this season, while Pistons C Andre Drummond averaged 22.5 points and 18 rebounds in the two games.

3. Celtics SF Jae Crowder (ankle) is probable.

PREDICTION: Pistons 96, Celtics 92