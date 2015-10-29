Boston Celtics - PlayerWatch

G Isaiah Thomas came off the bench and missed his first four shots to end the first quarter. However, Thomas went on to contribute 27 points and seven assists in just over 29 minutes, leading Boston to a 112-95 victory over Philadelphia in the opener for both teams Wednesday. Asked if he doesn’t mind when a player like Thomas runs cold, coach Brad Stevens said, “No, because a hot streak is coming. Law of averages ... analytics (smile).”

F Amir Johnson, making his Celtics debut, came off the bench to contribute 15 points and seven rebounds in the opener Wednesday.

F David Lee, making his Boston debut, chipped in with eight points, five rebounds and five assists in the opener Wednesday.