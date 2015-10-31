Boston Celtics - PlayerWatch

F Kelly Olynyk, who missed Wednesday’s opener serving a one-game suspension for his playoff grab-and-yank on Kevin Love’s arm, made his season debut Friday.

G Marcus Smart and G James Young had the third year on their contract options picked up by the Celtics as well as the fourth-year option on F Kelly Olynyk.

G R.J. Hunter, a rookie who missed his NBA debut because of illness, was ready to play Friday after what he thinks was food poisoning. “You hear all the jokes like ‘you were too nervous to play.'” he said before the game, which was attended by his dad, Georgia State coach Ron Hunter.

R.J. Hunter, who missed his NBA debut for Boston on Wednesday night because of illness, was ready after what he thinks was food poisoning. “You hear all the jokes like ‘you were too nervous to play.'” he said before the game, which was attended by his dad, Georgia State coach Ron Hunter, who flew in after his team’s practice.

G Avery Bradley led four others in double figures with 13 points Friday, grabbing five rebounds.

G Isaiah Thomas came off the bench to lead the Celtics with 25 points and seven assists Friday, but was just 7 of 16 from the floor after also struggling with his outside shot in a 25-point opening performance.

F Amir Johnson, who left the Raptors for Boston as a free agent, had 11 points and eight rebounds in his first game against his old team Friday.