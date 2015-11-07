Boston Celtics - PlayerWatch

G Marcus Smart missed his second straight game with a sprained left big toe, arriving at TD Garden on Friday with the foot in a boot. His absence created a matchup problem against the guard-rich Wizards. “It’s day to day,” coach Brad Stevens said before the game. “The bottom line is, the ultimate factor in deciding whether he can play or not is, ‘Can he push off of (the foot)?’ He couldn’t push off of it at all on Wednesday; he’s pushing off of it much better now, but there’s no reason to put extra stress on it by walking without a boot.”

F Amir Johnson started Friday night despite tweaking an ankle on Wednesday night.