G Marcus Smart returned after a three-game absence with a sprained toe.

G Avery Bradley was out with Wednesday a leg injury suffered in Tuesday night’s win in Milwaukee. Bradley was kicked in the calf, and the injury is not considered serious. “There was discussion about whether or not he would be able to play as early as early afternoon (on Wednesday),” coach Brad Stevens said before the game. “So I don’t think it’s an incredibly long-term thing. But ... it is muscular strain.”