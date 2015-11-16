Boston Celtics - PlayerWatch

G Marcus Smart scored a career-high 26 points, leading the Celtics to a 100-85 victory over the Thunder on Sunday. Taking on the challenge of going toe to toe with Thunder guard Russell Westbrook, Smart shot 9-for-14 from the field and hauled in eight rebounds as the two intense guards battled for four quarters. Despite his youth, Smart wasn’t going to back down from the veteran. “I love those type of challenges.” Smart said.

G Avery Bradley was back in the lineup after missing two games with a calf strain. He scored 14 points in 26 minutes.

G Isaiah Thomas scored 20 points to go along with eight assists in Boston’s win at Oklahoma City.