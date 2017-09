PG Marcus Smart has no timetable for his return, but he has been doing some on-court drills, Celtics coach Brad Stevens said Wednesday. Smart (left leg) has missed 15 consecutive games.

G R.J. Hunter (hip) returned after missing four games and logged 2:40, failing to score.

G Isaiah Thomas shot 3-for-15 from the floor en route to 12 points during the Celtics’ loss to the Cavs on Tuesday.