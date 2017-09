G Avery Bradley missed his second straight game on Wednesday night with a hip injury. Coach Brad Stevens said Bradley is improving but hasn’t started to run. Bradley, averaging 14.7 points per game and a key in Boston’s defense, will accompany the team on its three-game road trip. The hope is that he can play in Game 2 on Sunday at Memphis.

G Isaiah Thomas is getting a “Vote Isaiah” push for the NBA All-Star Game.