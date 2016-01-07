FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Boston Celtics - PlayerWatch
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NBA
January 8, 2016 / 3:55 AM / 2 years ago

Boston Celtics - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Avery Bradley missed his second straight game on Wednesday night with a hip injury. Coach Brad Stevens said Bradley is improving but hasn’t started to run. Bradley, averaging 14.7 points per game and a key in Boston’s defense, will accompany the team on its three-game road trip. The hope is that he can play in Game 2 on Sunday at Memphis.

G Isaiah Thomas is getting a “Vote Isaiah” push for the NBA All-Star Game.

G Isaiah Thomas scored the Celtics’ final 15 points, including seven in just 26 seconds. However, he missed two key free throws in the final 1:09. He scored 19 of his 22 in the second half and had 10 assists and five rebounds.

F Amir Johnson had 16 points for the Celtics, who lost their second straight. Johnson also had 11 rebounds.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.