Boston Celtics - PlayerWatch

G Avery Bradley missed his second straight game on Wednesday night with a hip injury. Coach Brad Stevens said Bradley is improving but hasn’t started to run. Bradley, averaging 14.7 points per game and a key in Boston’s defense, will accompany the team on its three-game road trip. The hope is that he can play in Game 2 on Sunday at Memphis.

G Isaiah Thomas is getting a “Vote Isaiah” push for the NBA All-Star Game.

G Isaiah Thomas scored the Celtics’ final 15 points, including seven in just 26 seconds. However, he missed two key free throws in the final 1:09. He scored 19 of his 22 in the second half and had 10 assists and five rebounds.

F Amir Johnson had 16 points for the Celtics, who lost their second straight. Johnson also had 11 rebounds.