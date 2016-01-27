FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NBA
January 28, 2016 / 3:28 AM / 2 years ago

Boston Celtics - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Isaiah Thomas continued to torment the Wizards, compiling 23 points and nine assists Monday. All of Thomas’ production, including two 3-pointers, came in just three quarters. In four wins against Washington this season, the 5-foot-9 guard averaged 27 points, 6.2 assists and shot 11 of 23 (47.8 percent) on 3-pointers.

F Jae Crowder scored 11 points Monday in his first game against Washington since saying that Wizards coach Randy Wittman shouted vulgarities at him during the final minutes of Boston’s Jan. 16 win. Wittman later brushed off the accusation, noting he didn’t receive a technical foul with the referees in earshot. Crowder received a technical foul for the incident.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
