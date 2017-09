SG Evan Turner contributed 14 points and 10 rebounds Tuesday,

G Isaiah Thomas scored 20 points and distributed eight assists to help the Celtics win for the sixth time in their last seven games.

F Jae Crowder started at forward for Boston despite a bruised shin he suffered Sunday against Orlando.

C Tyler Zeller,a forgotten man on the end of the Boston Celtics bench, posted a season-high 16 points and 10 rebounds in 26 minutes Tuesday, the most he’s played this season.