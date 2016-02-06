Boston Celtics - PlayerWatch

F Kelly Olynyk made his first appearance in Cleveland since dislocating F Kevin Love’s shoulder during the playoffs last season. Olynyk was roundly booed when he entered the game and whenever he touched the ball. He scored two points in 12 minutes during Boston’s win.

G Evan Turner had 19 points, 12 rebounds and six assists off the bench for the Celtics in a win at Cleveland on Friday.

G Avery Bradley recovered in time to make a 3-pointer at the buzzer Friday, and the Celtics stormed out Cleveland with a stunning 104-103 victory over the Cavaliers after they rallied from five points down in the final 18.6 seconds. “I knew it was there,” said Bradley, who finished with 14 points. “It’s a great feeling.”

F Jae Crowder did not participate in Friday’s shootaround but played through a sprained right ankle against the Cavs. He was injured Wednesday against the Detroit Pistons.

F Jae Crowder did not participate in Friday’s shoot-around but played through a sprained ankle. He shot 1-for-9, but his basket was a big 3-pointer in the final seconds to cut the Celtics’ deficit to 101-99.