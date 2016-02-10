Boston Celtics - PlayerWatch

G Avery Bradley and F Jae Crowder each hit seven of 12 shots from the floor and tied for the team lead with 18 points in the Celtics’ loss at Milwaukee on Tuesday.

F Jae Crowder was available and in the starting lineup on Tuesday night despite playing a sprained right ankle for the past two games. Crowder, the Celtics’ third-leading scorer, played two seasons in Milwaukee for Marquette University. He entered the game 13th in the NBA with 1.77 steals per game this season.

F Jae Crowder and G Avery Bradley each hit seven of 12 shots from the floor and tied for the team lead with 18 points in the Celtics’ loss at Milwaukee on Tuesday. Crowder missed the previous two games with a sprained right ankle.