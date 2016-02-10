FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Boston Celtics - PlayerWatch
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NBA
February 11, 2016 / 4:30 AM / 2 years ago

Boston Celtics - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Avery Bradley and F Jae Crowder each hit seven of 12 shots from the floor and tied for the team lead with 18 points in the Celtics’ loss at Milwaukee on Tuesday.

F Jae Crowder was available and in the starting lineup on Tuesday night despite playing a sprained right ankle for the past two games. Crowder, the Celtics’ third-leading scorer, played two seasons in Milwaukee for Marquette University. He entered the game 13th in the NBA with 1.77 steals per game this season.

F Jae Crowder and G Avery Bradley each hit seven of 12 shots from the floor and tied for the team lead with 18 points in the Celtics’ loss at Milwaukee on Tuesday. Crowder missed the previous two games with a sprained right ankle.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.