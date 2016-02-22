FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Boston Celtics - PlayerWatch
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NBA
February 23, 2016 / 4:05 AM / 2 years ago

Boston Celtics - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Avery Bradley added 20 points for the Celtics (33-24), who have won 11 of their last 14 games to stay on the heels of first-place Toronto in the Atlantic Division.

G Isaiah Thomas had 22 points and 12 assists for Boston.

F Jared Sullinger continued his steady play with 16 points and 11 rebounds against Denver on Sunday. Sullinger has grabbed 11 boards in four straight games and he is averaging 12.5 points in that span. Sullinger is scoring efficiently, too. He is averaging just 12 shots in those four games.

F David Lee is expected to be signed by the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, according to multiple reports. Lee was bought out by Boston on Friday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.