Boston Celtics - PlayerWatch

G Avery Bradley added 20 points for the Celtics (33-24), who have won 11 of their last 14 games to stay on the heels of first-place Toronto in the Atlantic Division.

G Isaiah Thomas had 22 points and 12 assists for Boston.

F Jared Sullinger continued his steady play with 16 points and 11 rebounds against Denver on Sunday. Sullinger has grabbed 11 boards in four straight games and he is averaging 12.5 points in that span. Sullinger is scoring efficiently, too. He is averaging just 12 shots in those four games.

F David Lee is expected to be signed by the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, according to multiple reports. Lee was bought out by Boston on Friday.