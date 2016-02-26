FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NBA
February 27, 2016 / 10:56 PM / 2 years ago

Boston Celtics - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Jonas Jerebko had eight rebounds off the Boston bench Thursday.

G Isaiah Thomas scored 27 points and had seven assists in Thursday night’s victory, but struggled from 3-point range for the second straight game. He hit a big 3-pointer late but was just 2-for-10 from behind the arc in the game and is 4-for-17 on treys in the last two.

F Jared Sullinger delivered 14 points and 10 rebounds Thursday.

F Jae Crowder scored a career-high 27 points in Monday night’s loss to the Timberwolves and followed that with 20 points and eight rebounds in Thursday night’s 112-107 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, Boston’s ninth straight win at home. Crowder nailed a 3-pointer from the right corner off a nifty pass from Isaiah Thomas to ice the game with 50.6 seconds remaining.

F Amir Johnson had 15 points and eight boards Thursday. Johnson, who has been bothered by back trouble, had totaled 10 points and seven rebounds in the previous four games.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
