Boston Celtics - PlayerWatch

F Jonas Jerebko had eight rebounds off the Boston bench Thursday.

G Isaiah Thomas scored 27 points and had seven assists in Thursday night’s victory, but struggled from 3-point range for the second straight game. He hit a big 3-pointer late but was just 2-for-10 from behind the arc in the game and is 4-for-17 on treys in the last two.

F Jared Sullinger delivered 14 points and 10 rebounds Thursday.

F Jae Crowder scored a career-high 27 points in Monday night’s loss to the Timberwolves and followed that with 20 points and eight rebounds in Thursday night’s 112-107 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, Boston’s ninth straight win at home. Crowder nailed a 3-pointer from the right corner off a nifty pass from Isaiah Thomas to ice the game with 50.6 seconds remaining.

F Amir Johnson had 15 points and eight boards Thursday. Johnson, who has been bothered by back trouble, had totaled 10 points and seven rebounds in the previous four games.