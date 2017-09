G R.J. Hunter was sent on Friday to the Maine Red Claws of the D-League to get some playing time.

G Isaiah Thomas went through a bit of a shooting slump that is now history after his 62 points in the last two games have helped the Celtics increase their home winning streak to 13. Thomas is 20 of 35 from the floor, 5 of 11 from 3-point range and has dished out eight assists in each of the games. Turnovers? How about none -- as his team has been guilty of just 13 in the two games.