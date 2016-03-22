Boston Celtics - PlayerWatch

F Jonas Jerebko returned after missing two games with a sore left foot.

G Evan Turner had 17 points, nine rebounds and six assists Sunday as Boston won at Philadelphia.

G Avery Bradley connected on seven of 12 shots, including three of four from 3-point range, to finish with 20 points Sunday at Philadelphia.

G Isaiah Thomas (26 points, 10-for-10 from the line, eight assists, six rebounds) had a big night Sunday as Boston won at Philadelphia.

F Jared Sullinger bulled his way to 17 hard-fought points and 13 rebounds Sunday as Boston won at Philadelphia.

F Amir Johnson hit nine of 10 shots and scored 18 points while grabbing eight rebounds Sunday at Philadelphia.