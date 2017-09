G Isaiah Thomas scored 22 points but made only six of 21 shots from the field and had five turnovers for the Celtics, who lost at Portland on Thursday.

F Jae Crowder, who missed the previous eight games with an ankle injury, was back in Boston’s starting lineup. He finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds in 35 minutes. “He’s a winning type of player,” Portland coach Terry Stotts said. “He does whatever they need him to do.”