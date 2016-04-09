Boston Celtics - PlayerWatch

G/F Evan Turner returned Friday night after missing a game with an eye abrasion.

F Jae Crowder is being pushed by the Celtics for the NBA’s Most Improved Player Award, although it’s going to be tough to beat Portland’s C.J. McCollum.

F Tyler Zeller missed his last two shots from the floor on Friday night, finishing 9-of-15 for the game. Had one of them gone in, he would have established a new career high. Instead, he finished by matching his career best with 26 points in 25:05 of playing time. He also scored 26 points in a game against the Philadelphia 76ers last March. Zeller’s output helped the Celtics to 70 points in the paint in a 124-109 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.