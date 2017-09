F Kelly Olynyk missed his second straight game Friday because of a troublesome right shoulder. “They’ve been working around the clock for Kelly to get back,” said coach Brad Stevens, who made changes in his starting lineup for the game. “It’s ultimately Kelly’s call on that based on how he feels.”

G Avery Bradley (hamstring) has progressed to being able to put on his own socks as of Friday so he is not due back any time soon.