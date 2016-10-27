Boston Celtics - PlayerWatch

F/C Kelly Olynyk (shoulder) and G Marcus Smart (ankle) missed the season opener Wednesday.

F Jaylen Brown, the third pick of the 2016 NBA draft, played 19 minutes in his debut and scored nine points. He was welcomed by the Boston fans. "It was wonderful, it was great, probably the best crowd in the world," he said.

G Avery Bradley had 17 points, nine rebounds and five assists for Boston in the season-opening win over Brooklyn.

G Isaiah Thomas led Boston with 25 points and nine assists in the season opener against Brooklyn.

F Al Horford contributed 11 points, six assists and five rebounds Wednesday as Boston held on to top the Nets in the season opener. Horford signed a four-year, $113 million free agent contract with the Celtics in the offseason.

G Gerald Green, traded away from the Celtics in the 2007 Kevin Garnett-to-Boston deal, made his re-debut with Boston -- with his hair braided in an artistic shamrock on top of his head. He entered the game to a big hand in the first quarter and had nine points and five rebounds in 14 minutes.