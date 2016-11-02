FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Boston Celtics - PlayerWatch
#US NBA
November 3, 2016 / 1:46 AM / 10 months ago

Boston Celtics - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Marcus Smart missed the first two games but is returning Wednesday against Chicago. "Marcus is a good rebounder, generally, and he's good at blocking out," Boston coach Brad Stevens said.

G Avery Bradley is doubtful because of right shoulder soreness he has been battling since training camp. He is second on the team with 21.3 points per game and first in rebounding at 8.7. "He's been getting extra treatment on it and everything else," coach Brad Stevens said. "For whatever reason, it was a little bit more sore today."

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
