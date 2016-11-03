Boston Celtics - PlayerWatch

F Kelly Olynyk still wasn't ready Wednesday night after offseason shoulder surgery.

G Marcus Smart (ankle) returned Wednesday night after he missed the first three games.

G Avery Bradley had 13 points, five rebounds and four assists. Bradley, doubtful because of a lingering right shoulder problem, played after receiving a cortisone shot.

G Isaiah Thomas finished with 23 points and 10 assists.

F Jae Crowder left the game in the second quarter with a sprained ankle.

F Tyler Zeller, starting for Al Horford, scored the first five points of the fourth quarter to give Boston its 16-point lead with 10:42 left. He had 11 points, and the Celtics went small when he was off the floor.

F Amir Johnson, a veteran who makes his living near the basket, hit his first four 3-pointers of the season in a 16-point third quarter that seemingly put Boston in control. He finished with 23 points and six rebounds.