FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Boston Celtics - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NBA
November 4, 2016 / 4:45 AM / 10 months ago

Boston Celtics - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

F Kelly Olynyk still wasn't ready Wednesday night after offseason shoulder surgery.

G Marcus Smart (ankle) returned Wednesday night after he missed the first three games.

G Avery Bradley, doubtful because of a lingering right shoulder problem, played Wednesday night after receiving a cortisone shot.

G Avery Bradley had 13 points, five rebounds and four assists. Bradley, doubtful because of a lingering right shoulder problem, played after receiving a cortisone shot.

G Isaiah Thomas finished with 23 points and 10 assists.

F Jae Crowder left the game in the second quarter with a sprained ankle.

F Tyler Zeller, starting for Al Horford, scored the first five points of the fourth quarter to give Boston its 16-point lead with 10:42 left. He had 11 points, and the Celtics went small when he was off the floor.

F Amir Johnson, a veteran who makes his living near the basket, hit his first four 3-pointers of the season in a 16-point third quarter that seemingly put Boston in control. He finished with 23 points and six rebounds.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.