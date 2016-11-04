Boston Celtics - PlayerWatch

C/F Kelly Olynyk continues to rehab from offseason shoulder surgery.

G Avery Bradley had 26 points and 10 rebounds in the Celtics' loss at Cleveland on Thursday.

G Isaiah Thomas scored a season-high 30 points in the Celtics' loss at Cleveland on Thursday.

F Jae Crowder (ankle) was sidelined against the Cavaliers on Thursday.

C Tyler Zeller registered his first double-double of the season with 11 points and 10 rebounds Thursday at Cleveland.

C Al Horford (concussion) was sidelined again Thursday against the Cavaliers.