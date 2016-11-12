Boston Celtics - PlayerWatch

F Kelly Olynyk scored 19 points for Boston.

G Marcus Smart scored eight of Boston's first 19 points and Isaiah Thomas carried the torch from there as the Celtics ran the New York Knicks out of the gym in a 115-87 blowout on Friday night.

G Demetrius Jackson was assigned to the Maine Red Claws of the NBA D-League on Thursday. Jackson, 22, averaged 5.0 points in his first two NBA games.

G Isaiah Thomas finished one shy of his season high with 29 points and has now scored at least 23 points in all nine games for the Celtics (4-5), who halted a three-game skid.

F Jae Crowder (left ankle sprain) missed his fourth straight game Friday against the Knicks, but coach Brad Stevens did not provide any updates on his health.

C Al Horford (concussion) missed his fifth straight game Friday against the Knicks but will travel to Indiana for Saturday's contest with the Pacers. "I'm getting better each day," Horford said. "The past two days have been real good for me." Horford returned to practice Thursday and participated in non-contact activities.