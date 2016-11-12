FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Boston Celtics - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NBA
November 13, 2016 / 3:22 AM / 9 months ago

Boston Celtics - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

F Kelly Olynyk scored 19 points for Boston.

G Marcus Smart scored eight of Boston's first 19 points and Isaiah Thomas carried the torch from there as the Celtics ran the New York Knicks out of the gym in a 115-87 blowout on Friday night.

G Demetrius Jackson was assigned to the Maine Red Claws of the NBA D-League on Thursday. Jackson, 22, averaged 5.0 points in his first two NBA games.

G Isaiah Thomas finished one shy of his season high with 29 points and has now scored at least 23 points in all nine games for the Celtics (4-5), who halted a three-game skid.

F Jae Crowder (left ankle sprain) missed his fourth straight game Friday against the Knicks, but coach Brad Stevens did not provide any updates on his health.

C Al Horford (concussion) missed his fifth straight game Friday against the Knicks but will travel to Indiana for Saturday's contest with the Pacers. "I'm getting better each day," Horford said. "The past two days have been real good for me." Horford returned to practice Thursday and participated in non-contact activities.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.