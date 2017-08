G Isaiah Thomas scored 37 points Monday despite a sore middle finger on his left hand. He also had seven assists while going 13-for-29 from the floor. "I just don't have the same feel I have when it's not swollen, so a lot of my layups and (shots) come off my hand wrong," he said. "I'm just trying to slowly figure it out and adjust. It's tough, but there's no excuses, so I'll figure it out."