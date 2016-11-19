Boston Celtics - PlayerWatch

G Marcus Smart, who missed the first three games of the season with an ankle sprain, suffered a left ankle contusion and left the game in the third quarter. He had 10 points and two steals.

G Avery Bradley scored 17 points Friday.

G Isaiah Thomas led the Celtics (6-6) with a season-low 18 points (his previous low was 23) Friday.

F Jae Crowder (ankle) was still missing from the Boston lineup Friday, but he will accompany the team on the three-game road trip that starts in Detroit Saturday night.

C Al Horford (concussion) was still missing from the Boston lineup Friday, but he will accompany the team on the three-game road trip that starts in Detroit Saturday night.