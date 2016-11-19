FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Boston Celtics - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NBA
November 20, 2016 / 2:56 AM / 9 months ago

Boston Celtics - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Marcus Smart, who missed the first three games of the season with an ankle sprain, suffered a left ankle contusion and left the game in the third quarter. He had 10 points and two steals.

G Avery Bradley scored 17 points Friday.

G Isaiah Thomas led the Celtics (6-6) with a season-low 18 points (his previous low was 23) Friday.

F Jae Crowder (ankle) was still missing from the Boston lineup Friday, but he will accompany the team on the three-game road trip that starts in Detroit Saturday night.

C Al Horford (concussion) was still missing from the Boston lineup Friday, but he will accompany the team on the three-game road trip that starts in Detroit Saturday night.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.