9 months ago
Boston Celtics - PlayerWatch
November 25, 2016 / 9:11 PM / 9 months ago

Boston Celtics - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Isaiah Thomas led the Celtics with 23 points Wednesday at Brooklyn, reaching 20 points for the 14th time in 15 games.

F Jae Crowder was in the starting lineup with his usual minutes restriction, and he scored 15 points in 22 minutes at Brooklyn. He did not play the final 16 minutes of Monday's win in Minnesota because of left ankle pain.

F Al Horford delivered a consistent showing Wednesday when he collected 17 points, eight assists and five rebounds as the Celtics pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 111-92 victory over the Nets.

