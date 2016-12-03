FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
December 4, 2016 / 1:01 AM / 9 months ago

Boston Celtics - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Avery Bradley contributed 15 points and nine boards for Boston (11-8), which had lost two of three coming in Friday.

PG Isaiah Thomas was the last pick (60th overall) of the Kings in the 2011 draft and played his first three seasons in Sacramento, averaging 15.3 points and 4.8 points. "I'm very impressed with what he's become as a player," Kings coach Dave Joerger said before his team's game against the Celtics.

PG Isaiah Thomas had 20 points and seven assists for Boston (11-8), which had lost two of three coming in Friday.

F Jae Crowder added 16 points for Boston (11-8), which had lost two of three coming in Friday.

C Al Horford put up his best numbers of the year opposite Sacramento Kings star DeMarcus Cousins, scoring a season-high 26 and grabbing eight rebounds in the Boston Celtics' 97-92 win.

