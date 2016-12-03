Boston Celtics - PlayerWatch

G Avery Bradley contributed 15 points and nine boards for Boston (11-8), which had lost two of three coming in Friday.

PG Isaiah Thomas was the last pick (60th overall) of the Kings in the 2011 draft and played his first three seasons in Sacramento, averaging 15.3 points and 4.8 points. "I'm very impressed with what he's become as a player," Kings coach Dave Joerger said before his team's game against the Celtics.

PG Isaiah Thomas had 20 points and seven assists for Boston.

C Al Horford put up his best numbers of the year opposite Sacramento Kings star DeMarcus Cousins, scoring a season-high 26 and grabbing eight rebounds in the Boston Celtics' 97-92 win.