Boston Celtics - PlayerWatch

G Isaiah Thomas missed his second straight game with a groin strain but is officially day to day. He will accompany the team on its two-game road trip, but there is no slated return to action. Before the game, he reacted strongly to talk-radio chatter that the team played better without him in the win in Orlando and said he is making sure he's healthy -- at the team request -- before he returns.

C Al Horford and G Avery Bradley scored 19 points apiece for the Celtics, Horford added seven rebounds and six assists.