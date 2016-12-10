FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Boston Celtics - PlayerWatch
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
#US NBA
December 10, 2016 / 8:39 AM / 8 months ago

Boston Celtics - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Avery Bradley and C Al Horford scored 19 points apiece for the Celtics.

G Isaiah Thomas missed his second straight game with a groin strain but is officially day to day. He will accompany the team on its two-game road trip, but there is no slated return to action. Before the game, he reacted strongly to talk-radio chatter that the team played better without him in the win in Orlando and said he is making sure he's healthy -- at the team request -- before he returns.

C Al Horford and G Avery Bradley scored 19 points apiece for the Celtics, Horford added seven rebounds and six assists.

